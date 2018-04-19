Sheriffs seize 2 LIlongwe Water Board vehicles over compensation claim

Sheriffs have seized two pick up vehicles following a High Court order after Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) failed to compensate a former employee K16 million following an accident whilst on duty.

The former employee, who was also LWB Workers Union president, Ipyana Kalolokesya, lost an eye in the accident which happened whilst he was on duty.

Kalolokesya demanded compensation from LWB but the state company refused to give him which forced him to go to the High Court of Malawi to pray for the compensation.

The court gave the order to seize the two vehicles on April 4 but the accident happened last year.

Spokesperson for the water board Trevor Phoya said lawyers for the board are challenging the seizure order.

“We were not told that the court had issued a ruling on the case, we were not aware that the case had reached judgment. Our lawyers have obtained a stay order, the cars will be taken back to Lilongwe Water Board,” said Phoya.

Office of the ombudsman has always complained that government departments, including parastatals, usually ignore court orders.

