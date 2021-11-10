Minister Nyalonje says Malawi going for science-based and gender-sensitive climate education

The Minister of Education, Agnes Nyalonje, disclosed plans to adopt science-based and gender-sensitive climate education, as one way of empowering the current generation with tools for fighting adverse effects of climate change.

Nyalonje made the remarks in Glasgow, Scotland, during a joint event of the education and environment minister’s summit.

The summit was held under the theme: “Together for Tomorrow: education and climate action in Glasgow.”

Nyalonje said Malawi will invest in adolescent girls so that they are able to access science, technology, engineering and mathematics in schools.

“This will include use of digital solutions that will foster equity and resilience in the country’s education system,” she said.

She also pledged that the Malawi Government will review the school infrastructure construction guidelines by 2022 and to use cost-effective criteria to climate proof schools against climate change including floods, heat and storms.

She further promised to consultatively review and revise how climate education is delivered in schools by 2024.

The review will embed grassroots locally relevant activeness into the school day including using local languages so that all children in schools are empowered to action to improve their environment, she said.

