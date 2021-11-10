Nomads fans bay for coach’s blood

Mighty Wanderers Wanderers fans are baying for the team’s head coach Bob Mpinganjira following the team’s 1-0 loss to Moyale Barracks on Sunday at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre in the Airtel Top 8.

The fans vented their anger at the coach in reaction to their bitter rivals Nyasa Big Bullets’ 3-1 triumph over Mafco at the same venue a day earlier.

After the game the fans followed the teams to the club house, heckling the Mpinganjira for failing the club after the players were paid their outstanding dues by the club president Thom Mpinganjira.

However the team’s supporters committee chairperson Samuel Mponda called on the fans to be patient, saying the team has all the chances to turn the tables in the second leg match and march on to the final.

“I am aware that the fans are hurt by the result but they should not be that worried. We can beat Moyale away with more goals and progress to the semi-finals,” he said.

On his part, the soft-spoken team legend, while apologising, also appealed to the fans to be patient.

“It hasn’t been good to lose at home. I can appreciate the fans’ reaction because they come to watch the game and raise the morale for us.

“But they need to understand that we cannot lose by design. It’s painful to lose such games, but cup games are unpredictable. I can assure that we still have a chance to make amends,” he said.

Wanderers, who finished on third in the TNM Super League, risk not winning a silver this season as the top-league runner’s up Silver Strikers won the inaugural FDH Cup Bank.

