NBS Bank hails War Vets: Promises financial inclusion

Leading commercial bankers, Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE) listed bank, NBS Bank plc has hailed the noble selfless service that the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) war veterans gave to the country to attain its independence and have stamped up a promise to continue supporting the war veterans and their families.

Speaking in Lilongwe at the weekend NBS Bank Board Chairperson, Vizenge Kumwenda said NBS Bank’s relationship with the Malawi Defence Force is one that is long-standing, which was established over 10 years ago describing it as ‘mutually beneficial, over the years’.

“I stand here to reassure you that the Bank remains committed to offering you financial solutions that address your needs, both as an entity, as well as to each member of the MDF and your families. Each year, we take time to reflect and remember all the service that was rendered to our nation, Mother Malawi.”

“The extraordinary sacrifices made for our country can only be paid by honouring this nobility with gratitude and respect. We also take this time to salute all those who are currently serving the country and we thank you all for the great personal sacrifice that enables our nation to stand where it is today,” said Kumwenda during a fundraising golf event.

The golf tournament whose headline sponsor was NBS Bank, was attended by President Lazarus Chakwera, Vice President Saulos Chilima, cabinet ministers and several corporate gurus and business people.

“We are not here today to only shower our veterans with praises, but to reaffirm our commitment to supporting them and their families in whatever way we can.

“It therefore gives me great pleasure to see such a large turnout for this cause, more especially that we have you, Your Excellency, Dr Chakwera, in our midst,” said Kumwenda.

Kumwenda further said NBS Bank, as a mint local bank that believes in being a part of building the Nation’s economy through various financial solutions as the country drives towards the overall achievement of the MW2063 goal of an inclusive wealthy and self-reliant nation.

“We do this through partnerships with the public sector, as well as private organisations in the various sectors such as Agriculture, Manufacturing, Tourism, Energy and Mining.

“The Bank is also passionate about financial inclusion; ensuring that banking services are accessible to people of all walks of life,” explained Kumwenda.

Speaking at the event, President Chakwera said the war veterans deserve support that goes beyond the participation in the golf tournament and thanked NBS Bank and those who are supporting the welfare of the war veterans.

“We salute our war veterans for giving everything they hold dear to the service of this great nation. We will forever be grateful for their sacrifice and great service.

“I would like to thank NBS Bank for their relentless support to our veterans,” Chakwera said.

