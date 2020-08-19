Ministry deplore high rentals for Chinese built houses in Lilongwe: ‘Revise downward’

Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Kezzie Msukwa and deputy minister Abida Sidik Mia have told the Chinese-owned Hena Guoji Development Company Limited, which is in a joint venture with Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC), constructing houses in Lilongwe’s Area 49 Sector Five, to revise downward the rentals they are charging.

The moment of truth came amidst inspection of the houses when Minister Msukwa asked the general manager of the Chinese company as to how much Malawians are paying for the houses in rentals.

When he heard that they were charging K350 000 per month, the duo, Msukwa and Abida Mia were visibly appalled and told company boss at the ‘Dream Town’ project to consider slashing the rentals arguing most Malawians, middle class Malawians in particular, cannot afford that.

One of the foremen who granted an interview with Nyasa Times on condition of anonymity wondered why there is no possibility of a joint venture between local Malawi construction companies and this Chinese company which he claimed brings engineers and top workers, all from China.

“They claim they are in partnership with Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC) but that it is just on paper, there is no MHC on the ground,” he said adding, “they are here not to really help us but rip our country off as they send money back to China.”

Speaking earlier, Msukwa said the dream town project will “alleviate housing problems in the cities of the country.”

He said: “The government is very happy with the project not only because it seeks to address the housing challenges in the City of Lilongwe, but also because the collaboration between a Malawian and a Chinese company underscores the excellent relations between Malawi and China, which the Malawian Government cherishes.”

Henan Guoji Industry Group Company Limited is a diversity industry group with the qualification of special class of national housing building construction contract which takes real estate development and overseas investment as its main business.

