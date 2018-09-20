Mipuniro volleyball club  in a fundraising drive for safe motherhood

Mipuniro Spikers Volleyball Club which is an affiliate of Volleyball Association of Malawi (VAM) through the Central Region Volleyball League is in a quest to raise funds as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility to make a difference through volleyball.

The funds will go towards this year’s Nation Publications Limited’s Mother’s Fun Run event which aims at raising funds for safe motherhood in this country. According to the club’s Chairperson, this year’s proceeds will go to Ntchisi District Hospital and surrounding health centres.

The club is therefore asking well wishers to donate any amount through Mipuniro Volleyball Club FDH Bank Account Number 1330000371328 which is under Lilongwe Branch.

“Any amount is welcome. We are asking all Malawians of good will to share their love through this initiative. It’s about that invisible value in caring and sharing,” explained Adam Benesi, Mipuniro Spikers Chairperson.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :