Malawi to host Association of African Higher Education Financing Agency conference

Over 150 delegates from 50 countries across the globe are expected to attend this year’s Association of African Higher Education Financing Agency conference which Malawi, through the Higher Education Students Loans and Grants Board (HESLGB), will be holding from 24 -25 September 2018 at Bingu International Conference Centre in Lilongwe.

HESLGB executive director Chris Chisoni told reporters that the conference will cover wide range of topics such as fostering international cooperation, strategic alliances among like-minded organizations and also bringing together policy makers.

Chisoni said the conference will also discuss pitching exchequer for increased funding to higher education funding agencies.

“African universities must rethink of new financing models to stay afloat,” Chisoni said. “We will discuss on the use of trust funds like GET Fund of Ghana in funding Higher Education Agencies as well as changing the discourse on private higher education.”

On core objectives, Chisoni said the conference will help to create what is known as a Blockchain for higher education funding agencies as well as globalising loan recoveries.

“The conference seeks to continue efforts to develop and implement sustainable solutions meant to improve student financial aid system across Africa as well as sharing experience and innovative approaches meant to expand alternative funding for higher education loan agencies and universities,” Chisoni said.

Director of Loans at HESLGB, Emma Tambala, said the conference seeks to share best practices in the management, disbursement and recovery of student loans as well as seeking to bring together wide array of policy decision makers to discuss the challenges of higher education financing in Africa.

Stressing on the importance of the conference Tambala said the conference seeks to bring together managers of higher learning institutions, business sector, individuals, higher education loans agencies, development partners, Non-Government Organisations, UN agencies, AU, EAC, SADC, ECOWAS to discuss innovative ways to strengthen partnerships, collaborations and strategic alliances in addressing challenges facing higher education financing.

Meanwhile, Chisoni has applauded Nico Insurance Company and other private sector companies as well as Central Government for the assistance, financial and materially, rendered to have this conference held.

