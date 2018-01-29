Miss Malawi 2018: Finals attract 16 competing to be next beauty queen

After a nationwide search the next Malawi’s beauty queen, 16 girls will compete for the Miss Malawi crown in April this year after judges picked four contestants from the North, six from the South and another six from the Central Region.

Miss Malawi is jointly organised by Nation Publications Limited (NPL)and Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS).

The organisers said six from Central Region who qualified over the weekend are Chimwemwe Ngugi Buleya, Sibongire Chilumpha, Maned Kapotwe, Mwabi Mfune, Rossana Luhanga and Chikondi Chunga

The six impressed the judges —Margaret Chaika from Standard Bank, Thoko Mkawa from Fortune Events and Zuanaid Aziz of Blockbuster Megastore – and wowing the audience as they rocked the red carpeted runway.

Those who did not make it at at Bingu International Convention Centre (Bicc) are Angella Tonthola and Chisomo Salunda.

Mwabi was crowned Miss Face and walked away with a double bed and mattress worth K250 000 sponsored by Blockbuster.

Miss Malawi 2018 is powered by Itel Mobile Company, Blockbuster Megastore and Poundstretcher in partnership with Umodzi Park, Riverside Hotel, Printer Systems, Planet Care Hire, Malawi Website Host, Grand Palace Hotel and Chatonda Lodge in Mzuzu

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :