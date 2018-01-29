Pinky Ice says arresting musicians on songs not solution

Singer/Rapper Pinky Ice has added her voice to the arrest of embattled hip-hop musician Mwiza Chavura after releasing a song titled Nzakupanga Rape which some quarters say glorifies rape, which was quickly taken down by local file sharing websites and blogs is not the solution.

Chavura has since been charged with producing obscene language contrary to section 179 (1) of the Penal Code.

However, speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Pinky Ice said arresting Chavura was not a solution.

“As a female, I admit that the release of the song was wrong and the artist deserved to be punished,” the “Bardo” and “Pang’ono” hit maker explained.

However, as a fellow artist, she said putting Chavura in jail was not the solution because some will find joy in the song while others will not.

She said the best way was to ban the song since others have learnt a lesson.

Chavura is currently on bail.

His bail conditions include a bond of K50, 000, two sureties worth K200, 000 each and to surrender his travel documents.

He is also supposed to report to Blantyre Police Station every Thursday throughout the duration of his case.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :