MITC partners DHL Express to support SMEs to access foreign markets

Ministry of Trade and Industry, through Malawi Investment and Trade Centre (MITC), has partnered with DHL Express in supporting small scale and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Malawi to access foreign markets as one way of realizing the country’s 2063 goals.

Principal Secretary for Trade, Christina Zakeyo, said Thursday during a meeting of potential and existing exporters in Lilongwe that the partnership will address some of the identified capacity gaps with respect to export logistics, procedures and documentation.

“We have targeted SMEs because we know the important role that they play in anchoring the economy,” she said.

According to her, SMEs are considered to be the backbone of the economy, employing an estimated 60 to 70 percent of workers and constituting over 90 percent of companies in developed countries.

DHL Express Managing Director, Victor Sitima said support to SMEs will result in increased production and forex inflows for the country.

“We believe that supporting and empowering small businesses to export their products is one of the best ways of growing the economy,” he said.

Sitima believed that the entrepreneurs will benefit and contribute to growing Africa’s economy through such interventions.

MITC Chief Executive Officer, Paul Kwengwele bemoaned the limited knowledge for entrepreneurs about foreign markets and how to penetrate them as well as lack of adequate information on international trade rules and regulations.

