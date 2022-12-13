Onesimus dates Nottingham City for a Xmas shindig with BBC 1Xtra

South Africa’s based serial award-winning Malawian Afro-pop and Afro-beats sensational lynchpin, singer and songwriter Onesimus will this Saturday play a Christmas gig in Nottingham backed by BBC radio 1 Xtra.

Popularly known as the African Butter, Onesimus, real name Armstrong Kalua who is in the UK on tour will wind his tour in style with a parting shot at the heart of the Robinhood home, Nottingham City centre at the exquisite uptown entertainment mecca, The Truth Bar for what is billed as ‘the last supper of live music’ in the city.

Speaking in an exclusive interview, the Mr. Nobody hitmaker said: “I am so excited with the show as this is the show where I will perform not only to Malawians or Africans but every nationality of the world.

“This is big. An international, if I may call it, and therefore, this means that I will give it my all and all my best. I am so grateful to God for the talent and I really appreciate all my fans in the world for supporting me. I promise them my best performance.”

Onesimus, who has just dropped a new eight-track EP titled Love and Dreamz said he is working so hard to ‘internationalise’ his music so he take push his music onto the global stage.

Said Onesimus: “I am grateful for the opportunity. To be in the UK right now is a step in the right direction for me towards making strides in breaking into the international music market. I am not doing this only for me but largely for my country, Malawi.

“It’s time for Malawian artists break the barriers and be counted on the global stage. We have the talent and all we need is push and this for me is very personal. I will push. I would like to thank the BBC, especially the Afrobeat boss, DJ Edu, and the BBC radio 1 Xtra for affording me the opportunity to grace the world stage through their support. I really appreciate.”

The Truth Bar director and the main organiser of the show, Edwin Ndenguma in a separate interview said the entry charges to the show is pegged at £20 per head.

“We are selling tickets online and that is the easiest way to do it as paying at the door people will have to queue and the cover charge may be slightly higher.

“It is going to be a blast. It is a Christmas party not to miss. Truth Bar is ready for the show and encourage Malawians and Africans to come and support their own,” said Ndenguma.

While in the UK, Onesimus performed at the Malawi Achievers Awards in Nottingham on December 3rd before going to the UK’s capital, London where among other things recorded some music with one of UK’s popular and promising rapper, Malawian-born Lavida Loca whose real name is Vera Chirwa. The Solomon composer and singer who also performed in Coventry at a charity event organised by Daughters of Nyasa will be performing in Nottingham accompanied BBC’s colossal afrobeat promoter, DJ Edu of BBC 1Xtra. Onesimus is expected to return to his base in South Africa next week.

