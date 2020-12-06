Mkaka denies sending MCP officials to swindle Indians on his name

December 6, 2020 Tiwonge Kumwenda Mhango - Nyasa Times 13 Comments

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) powerful secretary general and Foreign Affairs minister Eisenhower Mkaka has said there are people who are going around Indian shops collecting money in his name, saying they are conmen.

Mkaka: Conmen have ‘pounced on’ Indians in my name

It is reported many Indians have been reaching out to Mkaka to check if he has received a parcel of cash for MCP activities that he had requested to be given through the party officials.

But writing on his Facebook wall, Mkaka, who is the  said he has already reported the matter to police.

“I gather that some people are on the loose again collecting money from Malawians of Indian origin.

“Fortunately before joining politics, I worked with most of these Malawians of Indian origin when I was in the banking industry,” he wrote.

He said they know his character; this is why he commands respect among them.

However, some people on the same social media  platforms are questioning how the Indians could just give out money anyhow without verifying with Mkaka first.

Recently, Presidential press secretary Brian Banda  said State House received three cases where individuals were tricked to pay mooney in exchange of employment at the First Lady’s office and Shaping Our Future Foundation.

Social and security commentator Alex Chisiano said if the development is not checked the State House may find itself in a compromised fraudulent position that would discredit its standing, principles and the Tonse Alliance philosophy.

“Opportunists would take advantage to taint the objectives of the foundation and State House.

“The danger would extend to people thinking that this government is no different from the former,” he said.

Gwalidi
Gwalidi
2 hours ago

His eyes and his facial expressions are so so so primitive. This Mkaka guy is empty headed.

Atokwene
Atokwene
2 hours ago

Mr Mkaka don’t deny this. People know that it is your habit to beg money from Indians as a powerful agent of MCP. La 40 Likubwera.

Domingos Matondo
Domingos Matondo
3 hours ago

Hon Mkaka should know that such people do not necessarily do so in his name but rather in the name of the party. It’s that simple. They, in fact collect funds in their own capacities and in the name of the party. Is that what he condone when he clearing his name only? What is the position of the party as whole? Please address this matter asap.

Kalulu Wadwala
Kalulu Wadwala
5 hours ago

Those amwenenye must be arrested. By giving out money meant they want favors. Can u esinhower tell us the names so we give to ACB. The Malawi we voted is not what mcp is doing. We are watching you

Zawadi
Zawadi
5 hours ago

What do you mean by powerful secretary general..This guy is an idiot and very useless…Ndi Galu ameneyu.

Mseteka
Mseteka
5 hours ago

Dzimaso, tiye uko wakuba iwe. Mkaka stole alot of money when he was working in first merchant bank.

Ochewa
Ochewa
5 hours ago

Ma members wenawo amakakunkha nanga mesa bwana mkakawo adakakolola kale zija adagula Mercedes Benz ya 45mita zija? Kuti wena adyeko ndie adziwakaniza? Aaaaaaah amatero?

Mbwenu Naluta
Mbwenu Naluta
6 hours ago

Genuine question to ask himself is why his name and not anybody else’s? Simple answer is because he has done it before or that is his practice. In life even if you do things in the dark, they are bound to follow you whether living or dead. Since this government came in the only name we have heard is the same one and unfortunately associated with untold news. Be reminded that as you continue trying to play clever, the noose is also slowly tightening. At an appropriate time the loud gong will sound and you will have nowhere to hide.… Read more »

Igbudu
Igbudu
6 hours ago

Usakane nazimaso. Powerful secretary general? hahahaha

Moqtadar al Sadir
Moqtadar al Sadir
6 hours ago

That’s what dpp was doing and they think MCP could be doing the same. Indians are hard working unlike us who as lazy as the male lions. Even the Burundi living in Malawi are getting rich while we are busy throwing mud at each other. What kind of people are we? We never behaved like this during the Kamuzu era.

Zawadi
Zawadi
5 hours ago
Reply to  Moqtadar al Sadir

Another stupid person,,is tax evasion hard working??is money laundering hard working??these are people who are destroying Malawi..Wake up from your deep slumber brother.

