Mkaka denies sending MCP officials to swindle Indians on his name
Malawi Congress Party (MCP) powerful secretary general and Foreign Affairs minister Eisenhower Mkaka has said there are people who are going around Indian shops collecting money in his name, saying they are conmen.
It is reported many Indians have been reaching out to Mkaka to check if he has received a parcel of cash for MCP activities that he had requested to be given through the party officials.
But writing on his Facebook wall, Mkaka, who is the said he has already reported the matter to police.
“I gather that some people are on the loose again collecting money from Malawians of Indian origin.
“Fortunately before joining politics, I worked with most of these Malawians of Indian origin when I was in the banking industry,” he wrote.
He said they know his character; this is why he commands respect among them.
However, some people on the same social media platforms are questioning how the Indians could just give out money anyhow without verifying with Mkaka first.
Recently, Presidential press secretary Brian Banda said State House received three cases where individuals were tricked to pay mooney in exchange of employment at the First Lady’s office and Shaping Our Future Foundation.
Social and security commentator Alex Chisiano said if the development is not checked the State House may find itself in a compromised fraudulent position that would discredit its standing, principles and the Tonse Alliance philosophy.
“Opportunists would take advantage to taint the objectives of the foundation and State House.
“The danger would extend to people thinking that this government is no different from the former,” he said.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
