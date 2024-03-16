Mkaka speaks out on NEC resolution to bar new comers at the convention: “We want MCP DNA maintained.”

Secretary General (SG) of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Eisenhower Mkaka says the party’s resolution of limiting eligibility to its national executive committee (NEC) to members who have served for at least two years is not motivated by malice or exclusion—rather to ensure that the ‘MCP DNA is maintained and that there is no mutation of the genetic make-up of the party’.

Speaking to the media this week, Mkaka added that the decision aims to ensure that individuals vying for NEC positions possess a profound understanding of the party’s principles and objectives. “Article 35 (2) of the MCP constitution empowers the NEC to establish rules and regulations for conducting elections. The resolution has, therefore, been made to to ensure that the ‘MCP DNA is maintained and that there is no mutation of the genetic make-up of the party,” he said.

MCP, a key partner in the governing Tonse Alliance, has come under fire for this resolution recently. Political and legal critics have described the resolution as an abuse of power calculated to protect the incumbent leaders’ interests. They warned the move would hurt potential leadership talent.

