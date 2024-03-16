DPP presidential hopeful Gadama denies defecting to MCP, says its ‘cheap propaganda’      

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Presidential aspirant, Dr. Paul Aaron Gadama has vehemently denied social media reports that he intends to defect from DPP to the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Social media has been flooded with reports that Dr. Gadama is planning to dump DPP because of the appointment of Alfred Gangata as the party’s vice president for central region.

According to social media reports, Dr. Paul Aaron Gadama was eyeing the same position in the party, but in a bid to deflate his presidential ambition, he was frustrated by appointing Gangata as Vice President instead.

Some reports went on to suggest that being pure Chewa from Kasungu and a person devoid of easy manipulation, those in the advisory to Mutharika felt uncomfortable with Gadama and instead opted for Gangata who others feel is sponsored by the same cult responsible for dismissals and chaos that befell the DPP.

In his reaction, Dr Gadama rubbished the reports, saying it is cheap propaganda.

“The rumour is inaccurate. I have not hatched any plans to leave the party and let alone join any political foe. I am a strong believer of democracy. I also respect the leadership of the party and Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and his choices. There can always be one leader per time and per period. As much as I respect my president and his decisions, I also respect the regional leadership heading by Gangata,” he explained

According to him, his ambition to contest for the position of President of the Democratic Progressive Party at the convention was hatched based on earlier understanding that Mutharika wasn’t going to stand again.

“My ambition has been put under review considering the fact that our current president, Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika declared his position to stand again in 2025. Therefore, my earlier position to contest at the convention will take into consideration several factors and fabrics obtained in the ongoing discourse,” he added.

However, Dr. Gadama disclosed that his early position of joining DPP presidential aspirant at the party’s convention has not changed saying

“It will only change when there is a significant shift to dynamics. I am therefore not joining any political party, at least it hasn’t crossed my mind. And I trust that it won’t.”

However, some political commentators including Undule Mwakasungula have asked Mutharika to consider his decision of joining the 2025 elections race because of his old age.

The political commentators further advised DPP leadership to exercise real democracy especially when handling the party’s convention process in order to let anyone eligible contents in their preferred positions.

On Friday, Mutharika told the nation that he has decided to challenge President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera on next year general elections.

