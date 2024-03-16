Chakwera hosts business captains of the northern region, hails their contribution to the economy

Malawi President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has hailed private sector for the role being played in economic building of the country.

Chakwera said this at Mzuzu State Lodge when he hosted dinner for the business captains drawn from the northern region.

Speaking during the function, Chakwera said government and business captains are two sides of the same economy hence the need for them to work together.

He said the two sides are in the same team which aims at steering the economy forward. The President said a strong and smart partnership between business and government improves the cordial working relationship between the two sides.

“This gathering is so important because it helps to see our similarities in serving Malawians, ” he said.

On effects of climate change to the economy Chakwera said climate change effects on the economy are also similar to both government and business. “We are all accountable to our shareholders, ” he said.

The president has since challenged the private sector to aspire to succeed at all times.

The event is being held in appreciation of the role the private sector plays in the country’s development in regards to job and wealth creation which is highly valued contribution to the welfare of the economy.

Speaking during the banquet, NBS Bank Chief Executive Officer Kwanele Ngwenya commended President Dr Lazarus Chakwera for giving opportunities for the private sector to dine with the first citizen.

He said there is no single entity which possesses monopoly in the solutions to the country’s problems. He said there is need for Government and private sector to work hand in hand.

He said the gathering is a symbol of unity to build a successful Malawi.

“The network you Mr President are building with private sector is key and appreciated and this dinner provides a platform for deep conversations with the private sector, ” he said.

