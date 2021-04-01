Mota Engil manager and Sumbuleta face prosecution over sexual harassment: Malawi police to carry criminal investigations

April 1, 2021 Green Muheya -Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has asked the Inspector General of Police to commence criminal investigations against former Director-General for Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) Aubrey Sumbuleta and Joacquim Carvalho, a senior manager at a construction company, Mota Engil, over separate sexual harassment allegations.

Former MBC’s Director General Aubrey Sumbuleta 

Sumbuleta is accused of  sexual harassment of female employees at the public broadcaster.

DPP Steven Kayuni has asked police to investigate after Malawi Human Rights  Commission (MHRC) this week released the findings of its investigations which recommended that Sumbuleta should be prosecuted under the Gender Equality Act (GEA).

Sumbuleta used to either inappropriately touch them and the investigation report cites an incident in which he asked one of the female employees in his office to “bend over and pull up her dress” so that he could masturbate and ejaculate while seeing her nudes.

The DPP also wants the  Mota Engil’s directors investigated for criminal liability for failing to curb the alleged sexual crimes.

Kayuni has confirmed making such request.

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) wants law enforcing agencies to also investigate sexual harassment allegations at other parastatals, government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Old Mutual launches #Sisonke

Old Mutual has launched #Sisonke, a pan African campaign aimed at creating awareness and to inspire collective action to mitigate,...

Close