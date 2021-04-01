Mota Engil manager and Sumbuleta face prosecution over sexual harassment: Malawi police to carry criminal investigations

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has asked the Inspector General of Police to commence criminal investigations against former Director-General for Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) Aubrey Sumbuleta and Joacquim Carvalho, a senior manager at a construction company, Mota Engil, over separate sexual harassment allegations.

Sumbuleta is accused of sexual harassment of female employees at the public broadcaster.

DPP Steven Kayuni has asked police to investigate after Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) this week released the findings of its investigations which recommended that Sumbuleta should be prosecuted under the Gender Equality Act (GEA).

Sumbuleta used to either inappropriately touch them and the investigation report cites an incident in which he asked one of the female employees in his office to “bend over and pull up her dress” so that he could masturbate and ejaculate while seeing her nudes.

The DPP also wants the Mota Engil’s directors investigated for criminal liability for failing to curb the alleged sexual crimes.

Kayuni has confirmed making such request.

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) wants law enforcing agencies to also investigate sexual harassment allegations at other parastatals, government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

