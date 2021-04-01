Old Mutual launches #Sisonke

Old Mutual has launched #Sisonke, a pan African campaign aimed at creating awareness and to inspire collective action to mitigate, minimise and manage Covid-19 and its effects.

As part of the campaign, Old Mutual is inviting people to submit videos that highlight how everyday heroes are making a positive impact in their respective communities.

The competition launches in Malawi, South Africa, Kenya and Zimbabwe from 15th March until 14th April, 2021and stories that show the most impact and inspiration on society will stand a chance of winning MK1,400,000.00 to support the initiative. Some of the initiatives will also be considered for long-term support.

A statement from Old Mutual says the competition will also be rolled out to other countries in due course but April 14 is the final day for launching in the first four countries including Malawi.

Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager for Old Mutual Group Malawi, Patience Chatsika, says interested participants and the public at large are encouraged to follow #Sisonke on all social media platforms.

“The public should follow #Sisonke on all social media platforms to see stories of impact as well as how to enter the competition. It is quite an exciting competition that could bring a difference in society,” remarked Chatsika.

Head of Brand at Old Mutual, Thobile Tsabalala, said if people do not remain active, educated, and motivated to beat the virus, complacency could set in.

“Covid-19 has caused significant devastation across the world, and according to experts, the virus could be with us for some time. If we do not remain active, educated, and motivated to beat the virus, complacency could set in. This could lead to an unnecessary spike in infections, sickness and deaths, leaving the virus to remain a real threat to people across the continent.

“As a responsible business, we want to ensure that we support community level initiatives that show dedication and commitment to fighting the spread of this virus,” explained Tsabalala.

The Pan-African insurer is also supporting governments’ efforts to drive education on Covid-19 safety protocols across mass media channels.

