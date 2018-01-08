Mozambique kicks out Malawi Police, tax body MRA out of territory 

Mozambican government has booted out of its territory the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) and Malawi Police Service (MPS) offices after the two institutions failed to relocate.

Malawi and Mozambique had been engaged in discussions on the need for MPS and MRA offices to relocate from Mozambican territory at Dedza border post due congestion the two institutions were causing.

They were expected to be relocated by December 31, 2017. However, Malawi government failed to do so.

Dedza District Commissioner (DC), Ellis Tembo confirmed the issue but was quick to point out that the institutions have been relocated.

“As of now, [MRA] vehicles have been moved to the Malawi side from Mozambique. And the police guardroom has also moved. MRA have also found a place on the Malawi side,” said Tembo.

Tembo said the relocation happened a fortnight ago and came after a meeting the two countries had in December 2017 in which issues concerning boarder boundaries were discussed.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Charles Vintulla said the ministry was only responsible for the boundary reaffirmation exercise, which it jointly carried out with its Mozambican counterpart.

Vintulla said the Dedza stretch was done over four years ago.

“This is a customs matter, which had to be carried out by users of the facilities that are on the wrong side, only that they took time in adhering to the requirement, which was supposed to be in response to the boundary pillars reinforced,” said Vintulla.

MRA and police have been working in the area, across the border in Mozambique, since the formation of Dedza border post in Kalomwe area.

