MP Kandodo falls asleep during SONA: The excuse, ‘Mutharika’s address boring’

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Member of Parliament for Kasungu Central Ken Kandodo was on Friday caught on camera falling asleep during President Peter Mutharika State of the Nation address (Sona) in Parliament via video link.

And this was not just a quick shutting of the eyes, Kandodo, who is also parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairperson, was sprawled out almost horizontally.

Kandodo—who once served in Democratic Progress Party (DPP) and People’s Party (PP) governments as a Cabinet minister— is not the first Malawi lawmaker caught sleeping on the job, and undoubtedly he won’t be the last.

However, he downplayed his nap, saying the President’s address was “boring” and “confusing” amid threats of treason and call for Parliament to reverse the Constitutional Court and Supreme Court of Appeal rulings which nullified his re-election last year.

