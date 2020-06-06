MP Kandodo falls asleep during SONA: The excuse, ‘Mutharika’s address boring’

June 6, 2020 Wanga Gwede - Nyasa Times 5 Comments

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Member of Parliament for Kasungu Central Ken Kandodo was on Friday caught on camera  falling asleep during President Peter Mutharika  State of the Nation address (Sona) in Parliament via video link.

Kandodo takes a nap during President Peter Mutharika vitual address at the opening budget session of Parliament on Friday. -Photo by Govati Nyirenda

And this was not just a quick shutting of the eyes, Kandodo, who is also parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairperson, was sprawled out almost horizontally.

Kandodo—who once served in Democratic Progress Party (DPP) and People’s Party (PP) governments as a Cabinet minister— is not the first Malawi lawmaker caught sleeping on the job, and undoubtedly he won’t be the last.

However, he downplayed his nap, saying the President’s address was “boring” and “confusing” amid threats of treason and call for Parliament to reverse the Constitutional Court and Supreme Court of Appeal rulings which nullified his re-election last year.

Ndife
Guest
Ndife

sleeping sickness is a big problem undiagnosed.

2 hours ago
Jesta
Guest
Jesta

Anachezera kumahule uyu

2 hours ago
Zio ine
Guest
Zio ine

Who can not sleep. They have had their allowances and were out honking and drinking. I know Ken who was duped by money multipliers when he used to work for BPP . How stupid a chartered accountant thinking that money can be made through multiplication.

2 hours ago
Kalulu Wadwala
Guest
Kalulu Wadwala

Nothing wrong to snooze. Boring indeed

3 hours ago
Mofolo
Guest
Mofolo

He has always been sleeping on the job since the day he started politics. I am not surprised himself and his constituency have not developed an inch despite him serving as a cabinet minister for two governments. Azibale a Kamuzu anthu Aku Kasungu kungowasankhila umbuli nothing to show on the ground except their bellies protruding out of their jackets.

4 hours ago
