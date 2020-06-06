Revolutionary constitutionalism never treason, says lawyer: Malawi Law Society guides Parliament
Revered private practice lawyer John-Gift Mwakhwawa has dismissed President Peter Mutharika’s threats of treason and call for Parliament to reverse the Constitutional Court and Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal rulings which nullified his re-election last year as misplaced.
Mutharika in his speech to Parliament on Friday via a video link indicated that he is considering postponing the election in disregard to the court order and warned that he would not accept to be removed from power – even by the court or the people power movement – describing such a prospect as treason.
But Mwakhwawa, a former Malawi Law Society (MLS) president in said: “Sorry President, revolutionary constitutionalism is never treason. We the people have power.”
Several legal minds have since dismissed as not true that the legislature is supreme above the Judiciary as Mutharika asserted, saying none of the three branches of government is superior to the other and they exist to provide checks and balances on each other.
Commentators have since pointed out that the President Mutharika’s tone has the potential to plunge the country into chaos.
Governance expert Makhumbo Munthali told Nyasa Times that President Mutharika’s continued undermining of the Courts is a threat to Constitutionalism.
“Adhering to and respect of Court’s decisions is a critical element of Constitutionalism and rule of law, and any attempt to go against the court is recipe for anarchy which no law abiding citizen would wish to have,” he said.
He pointed out that judicial accountability requires that those who are not happy with particular Court decisions should be given an opportunity to challenge such decisions through appealing to a higher court.
“And such an opportunity was granted to Mutharika, and Supreme Court still upheld the decision of the lower court. Being a court of the last resort and also in the spirit of constitutionalism and rule of law, what was expected of Mutharika is to respect the Court decision and move on,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Law Society has given parliament legal guidance note to focus on nation-building under the Constitution in a bid to ensure the fresh elections is held within 150 days from February 3 as the court ruled.
“MLS Calls upon Parliament to carefully read full final judgement of the Supreme Court, seek sound, independent and professional legal advice to understand it in accordance with the principals for interpreting Supreme Court judgements and to implement it within the spirit of the Constitutional Order it sustains to ensure free and fair fresh presidential elections,” reads part of the statement signed by entire MLS executive led by chairperson Burton Chidongondo Mhango.
The body said if the key legal guidelines and proposals regarding the setting of the date as expressed and set out in the Supreme Court are followed, there would be no constitutional crisis.
“If these basic and the strong recommendations and all directions from the court as well as the applicable constitutional and statutory provisions are borne in mind and followed logically, there is no constitutional crisis or any impending constitutional crisis at all.”
Parliament will meet for seven weeks from June 5 to July 24 for the Budget Meeting, which is also expected to tackle Electoral Reforms Bills to facilitate the holding of the court-sanctioned fresh presidential election.
Mwakhwawa, we people have power through our MPs. Leave MPs to do what they think is right.
Mwakhwawa is part of the Tumbuka judges who are linked to Joyce Banda and her husband former Justice Richard Banda. What Mwakhwawa needs to know is that we have a constitution so we are guided by that. We are not rule by judges. Secondly, MPs will deliberate and vote.
We should not forget that MPs CANNOT be forced by courts to vote in a certain way because parliament is SOVEREIGN. So, MPs are going to sort this out. They represent us. Judges do not represent anybody.
RUTE judges are interpreters of the law.
The president also said he was elected by the same process that elected MPs and Councillors. Why is the ruling only targeting him? All commenter are skirting. There is no objectivity whatsoever.
Bob Finye, because it is the grieved presidents that went to seek address in the courts. The MPs didn’t. Those who did, they did it as an afterthought when they found out that the grieved presidents got a favorable interpretation of the electoral law from the courts.
Big man is fearing some thing he cannot see, search me, he will collapse once parliament agrees to go ahead with the elections
Eh! Professor in Constitutional law trying to mislead the country. Mpando wonona kwambiri. So if he remains President then SKC remains vice…… To the 80 year old! This man is a joke! And DPP are losers because should he die in office SKC takes over! Whichever way you look at it it’s game over
Lawyers including judges are the source of confusion in Malawi. So I ask the court to not go as far as removing apm from the seat because that will create unsolvable problems. The judiciary should play peace maker by inviting chakwera and apm to a roundtable discussion. It’s apm and chakwera who should negotiate. But loser chilima is using his influence over judiciary to cause problems in Malawi.
The problem is these legal interpretation of the Law is now based on political affiliation and not fairness, truth , justice, and actual intention by framers. So its kinda hard to believe Legal minds.
Clueless Mutharika in a bid to continue subjugating Malawi (and Malawians) to his incompetent, corrupt and zero-respect for the rule of law has made clear his plans and how he will make sure they come to pass: he will fight that there be no FPE but continue running the affairs of the country and charge anyone against that with treason. It is incumbent upon bodies like MLS to say (mChichewa choMveka Bwino) to Mutharika (who has shown his true colours) and the country we love (Malawi) what CAN NOT HAPPEN under the circumstances based upon what the country’s supreme laws… Read more »
Do as advised by MLS – voters are watching!!
had you known that Mr president seeing Red, you could not say that