Planning Commission banks on wealth creation to spearhead vision 2063

The National Planning Commission (NPC) says inclusive wealth creation especially among young people in Malawi is key to the successful implementation and realization of Vision 2063–a new long-term development blueprint for the country which the commission is currently developing.

The commission’s director general Dr Thomas Chataghalala Munthali spoke Thursday at NPC headquarters in the Capital Lilongwe during a youth consultative talk show on Vision 2063 which was streamed live on Facebook and hosted by talented singer, guitarist and producer Lawrence Khwisa–also known as Lulu.

Vision 2063 replaces Vision 2020–a development plan which Malawi used in the past 20 years and authorities have received widespread condemnation for failing to achieve most of the dictates of the plan.

NPC is currently consulting various sectors of the society including young people in order to incorporate their views and ideas into the new plan.

And speaking during Thursday’s talk show, Munthali emphasized on the need for wealth creation among the youths, saying the plan cannot be successfully executed amid poverty and absence of resources.

“The previous vision focussed much on poverty reduction and authorities relied mostly on development partners to get things done. This meant that the moment resources were not forthcoming from donors, we tended to fail. This was also the case with the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs),” he observed.

He said it is, therefore, exciting to note that among young people and several other stakeholders the commission is consulting, there is a consensus of thoughts around moving towards wealth creation and self-reliance.

“And more exciting is that all these are saying this wealth creation should be inclusive in order to improve the quality of life of all manner of people regardless of who they are.

“This must be achieved both at household and national level because it will eventually enable us to curtail a culture of relying on handouts,” said Munthali.

He commended the live streamed facebook talk show, saying NPC is trying to be innovative in reaching out to young people amid the novel coronavirus (Covid 19) pandemic because the youths are keen on social media.

The Director General said the commission involved Lulu as he is one of the few influential artists in the country and largely admired among the youths.

Among other critical issues, participants gave views suggesting to improve trade, education and healthcare and address youth unemployment.

“There have been good comments and suggestions coming from the participants. Young people are trying to strike a balance about the future they want. And we are impressed.

“As a commission, we will indeed engage them beyond planning. Their participation in implementation and monitoring of the vision is guaranteed,” he said.

In his remarks, Lulu urged young people to continue presenting their ideas in the NPC consultations on Vision 2063, saying it is them that would suffer when this vision also fails.

And Madalitso Chipekwe–who is Co-chair of a national youth club which NPC set up to help with youths engagement–said her grouping will continue reaching out to young people through various ways such as using traditional media, online media and social media.

