Nice Trust challenges stakeholders to find lasting solution to political violence

The National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Public Trust has condemned the violence ahead of the fresh presidential elections.

NICE Trust regional civic education officer (RCEO) for the Centre, Enock Chinkhuntha, has since challenged the police, politicians, chiefs and faith leaders in Dowa to rise above partisan politics and collaborate in denouncing politically-motivated violence in the district.

Enock Chinkhuntha made the remarks at Mponela on Thursday during an interface meeting the Trust facilitated to allow law enforcers, politicians, faith and traditional leaders to deliberate and find lasting solutions to political violence.

Recently, irate residents blocked the running mate for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) Alliance, Atupele Muluzi, in what was widely seen as a retaliation to what the people in Phalombe two days earlier.

People in Phalombe stoned the motorcade of State Vice President Saulos Chilima who was on a campaign trail in the South.

Chinkhuntha observed that attack on both Chilima and Muluzi convoy could have been avoided if all the leaders were proactive in prevent the vice.

And on Friday, Chilima was attacked again in Machinga when the road was blocked against him proceeding to address a rally.

Chinkhuntha stressed that NICE is concerned with the recent spate of politically-motivated violence as Malawians prepare for the fresh presidential election.

“Honestly speaking, we cannot afford to go on like this. We need to take drastic measures to address this problem and the police, politicians, the clergy and traditional leaders hold the key to ending this vice,” said the RCEO.

Senior Chief Dzoole, Traditional Authority (T/A) Mponela, Mponela Police Officer-In-Charge (OC), Emmie Soko, and the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) member of Parliament (MP) for Dowa Central Constituency, Darlington Harawa and representatives of major political parties in Malawi were among the participants to the meeting.

In his remarks, Mponela said his area has registered a sharp increase in cases of violence in the recent past. He warned that, if not checked, the area may degenerate into an epicentre of violence.

“I am very concerned that my area is becoming an epicentre of violence. This has dented the image of my area. In fact, some people are alleging that I do tolerate the violence, but that’s not true. That is why I asked NICE to facilitate this interface meeting so that we can find the lasting solution to this problem,” he said.

On the other hand, Harawa assured that his party will stick to an issue-based campaign and will endeavor to condemn use of violence to woo voters.

