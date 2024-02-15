MP Mbawala asks Malawians to remain focused, support Chakwera’s transformation agenda

Member of Parliament for Ntcheu Central Constituency, Dr Albert Mbawala, has asked Malawians to stay focused and continue supporting President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera in his development agenda.

Mbawala, who belongs to the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), said President Chakwera has lined up a number of development projects to benefit all Malawians irrespective of their region and political party affiliation.

He made the sentiments on Tuesday during his contribution to the State of the Nation Address (SONA), which the President delivered in the National Assembly on Friday.

Mbawala stressed the need for Malawians, including MPs, to be focused if Malawi is to achieve the social and economic aspirations spelt in the SONA.

Citing the story of Jesus Christ, who accomplished his mission in three years, Mbawala said Chakwera has managed to identify root cause behind the ailing Malawi economy in the three of his administration and that he is now investing his efforts towards healing it through the agriculture, tourism and mining (ATM) strategy.

He added that President Chakwera has demonstrated seriousness by coming up with policies that will fast-track the healing process.

But Mbawala chided lack of seriousness among main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) as evidenced by their unruly behaiin parliament on Monday.

He challenged that Malawi cannot develop with such an attitude from people highly respected by the voting citizens.

Mbawala reminded the august House that the setting of the Mining Framework is enough evidence that Chakwera is serious about transforming Malawi.

“He is serious about developing Malawi, we need to support him. I call upon Malawians, lets support President Chakwera, for he means well for this nation.

He is a serious leader who has a mission to develop Malawi by giving Malawians food, jobs, and wealth” said the legislator while quoting scripture from the book of Job Chapter 14:7-9.

Mbawala, while speaking as a preacher, ended his contribution by urgiy Malawians to unite and put politics aside in order for the country to enjoy meaningful development it deserves.

