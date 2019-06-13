Mpinganjira accuses Chakwera of behaving like a ‘warlord’

Malawi’s veteran politician Brown Mpinganjira has labelled Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera as a “warlord” who is fuelling post-election political violence, saying as a former Christian pastor he should find comfort in Jesus Christ.

Mpinganjira, an executive member of the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) made the statement in an exclusive interview aired on Times TV.

While branding Times TV as pro-MCP, Mpinganjira accused Chakwera who has rejected the outcome of last month’s election of behaving like a “warlord from Somalia”.

Mpinganjira pointed out that Chakwera has openly called for violence and a blood bath to plunge the country into chaos.

He said a good leader cannot perpetrate war and violence in a country.

Mpinganjira said Chakwera is inciting his party supporters to do “cleansing”, accusing the opposition of chasing people from southern region from its stronghold in the central region..

He said MCP are “architects” of cleansing, saying in the past they chased northerners in other regions and now they are pushing away southerners away from central region

“This proves what we have been saying that MCP has no changed. It is still brutal as a party of death and darkness as what late Chakufwa Chihana (pro-democracy hero) once pointed out,” said Mpinganjira.

Mpinganjira, a self-styled evangelist who is also board chairperson of National Roads Authority, said Chakwera should turn to God to find peace to accept defeat graciously.

He said in every election there can only be one winner and losers.

“MCP will not change; since 1994, each and every election it claims that its votes were stolen,” said Mpinganjira.

Mpinganjira hailed President Peter Mutharika for being patient and humble amidst provocation in the thick of the post-election events.

President Mutharika has also accused Chakwera of wanting to “overthrow the government by force”.

He said the real objective MCP protests is for Chakwera “to overthrow the government by violence and force.”

But Chakwera, who has since vowed to continue fighting for ‘justice’ in court, said he does not remember calling for political violence in any of his post-elections press briefings, but that he vowed to die for justice, if need be.

He said MCP supporters have the constitutional right to demonstrate whenever they feel aggrieved.

Mpinganjira said the protests should not be intimidating the Judiciary.

“In a democratic dispensation it is not correct to put pressure on another institution to do things according to your will. By stating that they [MCP] will be doing demonstrations at the court during elections case hearing,” said Mpinganjira.

Chakwera and UTM Party president Saulos Chilima, who is also the country’s immediate past vice-president, are challenging the May 21 presidential election results that were marred by use of Tippex by Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) in altering figures on results sheets.

The two filed a case against MEC in court, and the court has since included President Peter Mutharika as the first respondent to the petition with MEC as the second respondent.

The opposition are praying for the nullification of the presidentil election results.

