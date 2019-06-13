Mpinganjira accuses Chakwera of behaving like a ‘warlord’

June 13, 2019 Green Muheya - Nyasa Times 5 Comments

Malawi’s veteran politician Brown Mpinganjira has labelled Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera as a “warlord” who is fuelling  post-election political violence, saying as a former Christian pastor he should find comfort in Jesus Christ.

Mpinganjira: Chakwera is behaving like a warlord from Somalia

Mpinganjira, an executive member of the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) made the statement in an exclusive interview aired on Times TV.

While branding Times TV as pro-MCP, Mpinganjira accused Chakwera who has rejected the outcome of last month’s election of behaving like  a “warlord from Somalia”.

Mpinganjira pointed out that Chakwera has openly called for violence and a blood bath to plunge the country into chaos.

He said a good leader cannot perpetrate war and violence in a country.

Mpinganjira said Chakwera is inciting his party supporters to do “cleansing”, accusing the opposition of chasing people from southern region from its stronghold in the central region..

He said MCP are “architects” of cleansing, saying in the past they chased northerners in other regions and now they are pushing away southerners away from central region

“This proves what we have been saying that MCP has no changed. It is still brutal as a party of death and darkness as what late Chakufwa Chihana (pro-democracy hero) once pointed out,” said Mpinganjira.

Mpinganjira, a self-styled evangelist who is also board chairperson of National Roads Authority, said Chakwera should turn to God to find peace to accept defeat graciously.

He said in every election there can only be one winner and losers.

“MCP will not change; since 1994, each and every election it claims that its votes were stolen,” said Mpinganjira.

Mpinganjira hailed President Peter Mutharika for being patient and humble amidst provocation in the thick of the post-election events.

President Mutharika has also accused Chakwera of  wanting to “overthrow the government by force”.

He said the real objective MCP protests  is  for Chakwera “to overthrow the government by violence and force.”

But Chakwera, who has since vowed to continue fighting for ‘justice’ in court, said he does not remember calling for political violence in any of his post-elections press briefings, but that he vowed to die for justice, if need be.

He said MCP supporters  have the constitutional right to demonstrate whenever they feel aggrieved.

Mpinganjira said the protests should not be intimidating the Judiciary.

“In a democratic dispensation it is not correct to put pressure on another institution to do things according to your will.  By stating that they [MCP] will be doing demonstrations at the court during elections case hearing,” said Mpinganjira.

Chakwera and UTM Party president Saulos Chilima, who is also the country’s immediate past vice-president, are challenging the May 21 presidential election results that were marred by use of Tippex by Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) in altering figures on results sheets.

The two filed a case against MEC in court, and the court has since included President Peter Mutharika as the first respondent to the petition with MEC as the second respondent.

The opposition are praying for the nullification of the presidentil election results.

chimanga
Guest
chimanga

Mpinganjira othetsa mabanja a eni uja lero alankhule ngati wa chilungamo?

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
jojo
Guest
jojo

THIS IDIOT MPINGANJIRA IS VERY STUPID GO TO HELL , IF YOU HAVE NOTHING TO SAY WHY DON’T JUST GO TO THE TOILET UKANYERE, FANTA KUTI ZITSIRU ZA DPP ZIZIKAMWA MIKOZO YAKO, STUPID , MBUZI, GALU IWE.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Lego
Guest
Lego

Sometimes to remain silent is better.Are you not the beneficially of this DPP?In 1994 we did not vote and change against peoples will you stupid fool.You are the very same people who are dragging this country backwards with your greedness.How many party have changed if i may ask you and why?Let the peoples will prevail not what DPP and MEC did.You are the ones inciting war in our country because of your greedness.You do not want to accept defeat to an opposion party hence we voted for democracy and multiparty system.Why can’t you tell your dictator a APM to accept… Read more »

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Chenene
Guest
Chenene

Nosense stupid mpinganjira

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Sibuno
Guest
Sibuno

So where your NDA Party sir?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago