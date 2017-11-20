Mponda upbeat of Wizards survival in Malawi TNM Super League  with 3 games remaining

Southern region Super League outfit Premier Bet Wizards Technical Director Peter ‘Mjojo’ Mponda has expressed cofident that his team will survive relegation battle and will remain in the elite league come 2018 even though they are remaining with three games to wind up the season.

Chances for Wizards of staying in the TNM Super League were minimized on Saturday after Mponda boys lost 2 nil to their fellow relegation risking fighters Red Lions at their own backyard Chilomoni Stadium.

Last season Wizards was nearly relegated from the topflight league but the team survived from joining the lower Southern Region league after beating Red Lions at Zomba Community Centre Ground in their final and must win super league game.

Speaking an interview with Nyasa Times, the former Flames captain accepted that things are not working on their side but he confidently said that the team will manage to move out from the relegation zone

although some football followers are not giving them any chance.

“Realistically chances are not in our hands but we are not giving up the fight up to the end and I am very sure that if we win the remaining three games we can finish on a good position with 32 points because our colleagues can’t manage to win all their games which can give us advantage . So I beleive that while we’ll be busy fighting will also be relying for other teams to fight for us,” said Mponda.

Wizards started the 2017 season with an impressive performance by winning five games back-to-back at their home ground Mulanje Park Stadium and managed to lead the super league log table for a month.

Currently the team is on position 14 with 23 points from 27 games, four points behind Red Lions which is on position 13 from 25 games with 28 points.

