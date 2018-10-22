MPs, chiefs give council 7 days to get back 13 cars

Members of parliament and traditional leaders in Nkhotakota have petitioned the district commissioner and given him seven days to find missing 13 government vehicles.

Chief Mwansambo has since told the district commissioner Grace Alindamayo to give a detailed account of the missing government vehicles and call for another full council meeting to account for the vehicles.

The 13 vehicles disappeared under suspicious circumstances because they were taken to garages for maintenance a year ago but never returned to the district.

“What we want is that the vehicles should be here,” said the chief after council officials are failing to explain which garages exactly are eeoing the vehicles.

Eleven of the vehicles belong to Nkhotakota district hospital and the two belong to the district council.

Nkhotakota central MP Peter Mazizi said the legislators will always press to find out where the vehicles are and that they are brought back to Nkhotakota.

He said the absence of the vehicles is crippling public service delivery in the district.

The district commissioner said she would find out where the vehicles are during the full council meeting

