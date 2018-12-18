Msaka urges Mangochi to vote for DPP, promises development in border areas

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the Eastern Region, Bright Msaka has said the DPP-led government will build towns in border areas of the country to facilitate cross-border trade.

Msaka: DPP will be voted back in power

Msaka who is also Minister of Education, Science and Technology was speaking over the weekend during a political rally he addressed at Lulanga Primary School in the area of Sub-Traditional Authority Lulanga in Mangochi.

He said it was important that areas like Lulanga which borders with Mozambique be upgraded to towns to improve the well-being of residents in the area.

“We are in the borderline with Mozambique and it is sad that we do not have electricity in this area; let me assure you on behalf of the president that government will make this area a town so that as an entry point to Malawi, people from outside the country should appreciate Malawi when they visit this place,” said Msaka.

Msaka, therefore, echoed President Peter Mutharika’s recent pledge that government would construct the Mangochi-Makanjira Road all the way up to Lulanga.

He also commended people in the area for embracing the current government’s leadership urging them to maintain the status quo in the May 2019 tripartite elections.

“I’m proud that you voted for Honourable Bennedict Chambo as your member of parliament and I urge you to vote for DPP candidates in 2019 so that we have president, MP and ward councilor from the party if development is to accelerate in this area,” Msaka added.

The DPP Vice President for the East also disclosed that Mutharika had elevated Sub T/A Lulanga to full T/A, indicating that the installation would be conducted soon.

On his part, Chambo who represents Mangochi North in parliament, hailed Msaka for visiting the area, describing it as a ‘great honour to have people of high profilelike Msaka visit the area.

“You are a cabinet minister and Vice President for our region and we are assured that because of your coming our problems will be channeled to the president,” saidChambo.

Chambo, therefore, commended the people of Mangochi North for their support to government and the DPP, assuring the constituents of continued development.

Inhis remarks, STA Lulanga thanked President Mutharika for promoting him to T/A .He assured Msaka of total support to government.

Lulanga area is about 130 kilometers from Mangochi Boma but due to the rugged conditionof the road, it takes about three hours to drive from the district headquarters to the area.

