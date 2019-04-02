Msamba Catholic Parish reconciles 54 back into its fold

About 54 Roman Catholic faithful from Msamba Parish have been reconciled with the church after they fulfillled all the set conditions for one to start again receiving sacraments.

Apparently the 54 excommunicated themselves for various reasons and they attended classes for one week.

The lessons were conducted by teacher Gideon Matindi and Catechist John Yotamu as well as nuns from the Parish.

The climax of the process of receiving the faithful back into the Catholic family took place last Saturday during a mass celebrated by Parish Priest Father Moses Huluwera.

Speaking after the mass Huluwera said it was pleasing to see as many as 54 christians being reconciled with the church.

He said this was a sign that people are thirsty for God’s word and that the Msamba Parish in particular and the whole Roman Catholic is growing in leaps and bounds.

“This is a great occasion as we see more and more people coming back into the Catholic family. With many coming back it means more work for us priests as well as nuns.”

On his part Matindi concurred with Huluwera that the church is growing and that the word of God is making an impact in society.

A representative of the reconciled church members Modester Hautoni commended the church for receiving them back with open arms and promised to take part in all church activities with great determination.

“During the one week we were undertaking our lessons we have learnt a lot. We are coming back stronger and with more vigour. We will make sure that we continue serving God with all our hearts,” she explained.

Out of the 54 seven were men and 47 women.

