Poly accountancy students reach out to flood victims

Third-year Bachelor of Accountancy (BAC) students of Polytechnic College has reached out to 44 families affected by the recent floods that hit most parts of the country.

BAC students made the donation on Sunday at Magombo Camp in senior chief Nkanda village in Mulanje district.

The donated items included buckets, sugar, washing and bathing soap just to mention a few.

Speaking at the event, the patron of the team who is also a lecturer of Law under faculty of commerce, George Kaliwo said that it is good for students to play a role in corporate social responsibility by giving a helping hand to the needy in times of difficulties such as disasters.

“As students their responsibility is more wider than contributing to the corporate world when they graduate or being in class all the time but also to take part in giving social and economic contribution to the community including being of help during disasters.

‘“I came up with the idea and the students showed an interest. They picked it up, remember this is our country and serving our communities means coming to their rescue with a little or more we have in any difficult times ,‘’ said Kaliwo.

Hollen Kamanga, was part of the task force team and the organizer of the whole program complimented the idea and gave it an effort of bringing the students together despite that they are on holiday .

Kamanga appealed to other students from other colleges to borrow a leaf and do whatever they can to help their societies .

Senior Group Village Headman Mkanda is one of the beneficiaries and commended the BAC Poly Students for the relief items.

SGVH Mkanda said the items received will improve their livelihood in the camp as they are starting all over again on life after losing their belongings including houses to the floods.

Items donated included sugar, salt, plastic buckets, soap and clothes.

