Poly accountancy students reach out to flood victims

April 2, 2019 Alfred Manjawila -Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Third-year Bachelor of Accountancy (BAC) students  of Polytechnic College has reached out to 44 families affected by the recent floods that hit most parts of the country.

Students help flood victims with buckets

Some of the buckets donated by the students

The BAC students at Poly

BAC students made the donation on Sunday  at Magombo Camp in senior chief Nkanda village in Mulanje district.

The donated items included buckets, sugar, washing and bathing soap just to mention a few.

Speaking at the event, the patron of the team who is also a lecturer of Law  under faculty of commerce,  George Kaliwo said that it is good for students to play a role in corporate social responsibility by giving a helping hand to the needy in times of difficulties such as disasters.

“As students  their responsibility is more wider than contributing to the corporate world when they graduate or being in class all the time but also to take part in giving social and economic contribution to the community including being of help during disasters.

‘“I came up with the idea and the students showed an interest. They  picked it up, remember this is our country and serving our communities   means coming to their rescue with a little or more we have in any difficult times ,‘’ said Kaliwo.

Hollen Kamanga, was part of the task force team and the  organizer of the whole program complimented the idea and gave it an effort  of bringing the students together despite that they are on holiday .

Kamanga appealed to other students from other colleges to borrow a leaf and do whatever they can to help their societies .

Senior Group Village Headman Mkanda is one of the beneficiaries  and commended the BAC Poly Students for the relief items.

SGVH Mkanda said the items received will improve their livelihood in the camp as they are starting all over again on life after losing their belongings including houses to the floods.

Items donated included sugar, salt, plastic buckets, soap and clothes.

BBM
Guest
BBM

This is commendable job that should be continued….well done BAC

Sir Andy Forbes Dziko
Guest
Sir Andy Forbes Dziko

Generous hands are blessed hands because they give bread to the poor.
Thumbs up to Polytechnic BAC students & keep it up

