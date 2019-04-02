Sage Poet unpacks 7 deadly sins in ‘Secrets of the secret’ fiction album

Lilongwe-based socially conscious artist Sage Poet has described his recently released “Secrets of the Secrets” album as a narrative about a dialogue between man and the creator over various challenging topics that seem to leave mankind in conundrum.

“Secrets of the Secret” is a duet album with Producer Justus which is densely packed with religious, philosophical and historical references.

Speaking to Nyasa Times, Sage Poet was quick to point out that the album is fictional.

“Just a caution. None of what is said in secrets is facts, just a caution. Some references might be correct and some might contradict the traditional stories,” he warned.

Themed around the seven deadly sins, “Secrets of the Secrets” also comprises seven songs namely Gluttony, Wrath, Envy, Sloth, Pride, Greed and Lust.

“A young African boy goes swimming and an unfortunate event happens where the boy drowns and is in desperate need of saving.

“In this event, something rather interesting happens as the boy is in state of unconsciousness, he experiences the moment between life and death, or purgatory experience where he gets in contact with the spiritual realm,” he explained the concept behind the album.

“The first step to higher righteous steps is to first seek self-actualization and understand that Love is the universal constant in the dichotomy between good and evil.

“Once love is removed from the equation then Wrath, Pride, Lust, Gluttony, Greed, Sloth, and Envy towards other people will tend to follow in the end bringing a vicious cycle of events. So basically, the secret of life is Love, not love between man and woman, but love in a broader perspective,” Sage Poet explained.

Real name Wongani Kawonga, Sage Poet started music is 2004 and has six albums under his belt.

His previous albums include True School (2011), Unsung Heroes (2012), The Uncool EP (2013) which were produced by RebelMusiQ, Mastering the Pain – Magnum Opus produced by Dominant One (2015), Alchemy (2018) and Secrets of the Secret (2019) produced by Justus.

Recorded at Day Break studios, “Secrets of the Secret” was mixed and mastered by Nefter and it features upcoming musicians Luzio and Khingi.

