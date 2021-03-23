Mtambo says insufficient funding a huge constraint for Civic Education Ministry 

The Ministry of Civic Education and National Unity has singled out insufficient funding as a huge constraint for it to achieve its mandate., the minister responsible, Timothy Mtambo, said this in parliament during presentation of the ministerial statement on Tuesday in Lilongwe.

He said insufficient funding allocated to the ministry makes it difficult and sometimes impossible for it to implement activities as intended.

“Inadequate vehicles for mobility have also hindered our operations. The financial challenges faced by National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) as a key government implementer of civic education has negatively affected civic education initiatives,” Mtambo said.

The minister, therefore, urged treasury to ensure that his ministry is allocated adequate funds that are released according to the cash flow.

Despite insufficient funds given to the ministry, it has made some achievements. One of them is that the ministry has successfully completed a Needs Assessment for Institutionalization of Civics and Citizenship Education.

“In October 2020, we developed a strategy for integration and incorporation of civic and peace education in education and training institutions after consultation with relevant stakeholders such as NICE and Domasi College of Education among others,” he said.

However, Mtambo said it was important for people to be well informed about the work of his ministry and desist from making uninformed judgments and, unfounded and wrong remarks with regard to the importance and function of the ministry.

“Building our nation requires all of us to be well informed, civically educated, and supportive of each other and being patriotic to our republic to build national peace and unity,” he said.

