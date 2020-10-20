Mtopwa resume team training

Mtopwa FC on Monday resumed training sessions at the Kamuzu Stadium for the first time since March this year.

The development put to rest fears that the team will abandon elite football due to financial woes as earlier claimed by its owner Jomo Osman some two months ago.

The Bangwe based Amagetto Boys training session follows the team’s fulfillment of the directive by the Presidential taskforce on Covid-19 that covid-19 tests be conducted first on players, coaching officials and support staff before commencement of training.

On Friday Mtopwa’s 27 players, four coaching staff, two security officials and one media official tested negative for coronavirus.

During the training session at Kamuzu Stadium, all covid-19 preventive measures such as hand washing, sanitizing and social distancing were jealously followed.

Mtopwa is the first elite team to resume training session since the suspension of the games some 7 months ago.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares