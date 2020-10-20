Nomads hits by Covid-19 cases: Tigers squad text negative

Mighty Wanderers FC is the latest elite team to register Coronavirus cases after some of its players and officials tested positive for the virus.

Wanderers chairperson Symon Sikwese confirmed the news in an interview with MBC Radio 2 .

Sikwese said: “I can confirm that two of our players Misheck Botomani and Francis Mlimbika plus two officials Albert Mpinganjira as well as Foster Namwera have tested positive for Covid-19.

“They are not showing any symptoms and are isolating while our team doctor continues to monitor them the rest of the team members.”

Meanwhile, Tigers FC says its entire squad that includes players, technical panel and support staff is Covid-19 free.

The team’s media officer Victor Singano said in a statement: “A total of 30 Mighty Tigers FC players, 6 officials and 1 media officer undertook Covid-19 tests on October 15 2020.

The results are now out and the club is pleased to announce that the whole team members who were 37 in total have tested negative for Covid-19.”

Tigers FC players and officials have since been advised to continue following/observing all Covid1-9 precautionary measures.

On Sunday, Blue Eagles Football clubs announced that four of its players had tested positive for coronavirus.

The four are Dennis Nandolo, Chimwemwe Kumkwawa, Henry Misinjo and Wonderful Jeremani.

The club’s statement said the four players were not showing symptoms of Covid-19 and that they had entered isolation.

According to a road-map provide by the Presidential Task-force on Covid-19, training sessions resumes Sunday, October 18, 2020 only on condition that all players, backroom staff and support staffs are cleared for the pandemic.

