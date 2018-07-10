Mulanje Porters Race gets Nalipiri Eco Resort, Mzati Radio boost

Mulanje based Nalipiri Eco Resort and Mzati Radio Station have joined the bandwagon of Mulanje Porters Race sponsors which will take place on July 14.

TNM Plc, is the headline sponsor of the 22nd anniversary of the Mulanje Porters Race.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Shadreck Namalomba of Nalipiri Eco Resort said they felt it important to join the race as one way of giving visitors the maximum treatment to the country’s tourists attraction area.

“As a newly opened resort in Mulanje situated 1.7km off Chitakale-Phalombe road on the route to Likhubula, the venue of the Potters Race we thought it wise to partner with Mulanje Porters Race to showcase our resort to the visiting guest.

“We also believe in sharing with and giving back to our surrounding communities and this case of Mulanje Porters Race is just that right moment for us,” he said.

Apart from making some some contributions to meet specific expenditures for the Race, Namalomba said they will be hosting the Mulanje Porters Race eve party and after race party with a live performance by the country’s reknowned musician Saul Chembezi.

“We will have lost of drinks and snack on discount prices as well as free cocktails during the event,” he said.

Nalipiri Eco Resort is a newly establishment offering conferencing, accommodation, restaurant and bar services with 3 star ratings in Mulanje 1.7km off the Chitakale-Phalombe road.

“Our place is very ideal for those seeking quiet and romantic moments away from the noise and dust of the city life. It’s really paradise on the hilly slopes of Mulanje Mountain,” said Namalomba.

Mzati Radio Station Manager Rachel Joshua said they thought of taking part in the race as part of social corporate responsibilty.

“You will also note that Mzati Radio operates from mulanje where this porters race will take place so its something that is happening in our home and we need to be part of it,” She said adding that the radio station will present a prize to a third placed winner.

Mount Mulanje Porters Race Coordinator Kondwani Chamwala said this year we have seen Mulanje based institutions joining the sponsorship list for the 2018 race.

He said amongst them are Kara O Mula Country, Mulanje Arts Cafe, Hapuwani Lodge and Edgars Lodge

“We are excited as organisers to see local institutions taking part in sponsoring the race. This is the spirit we need. As a tourism event we believe it benefits the district a lot, therefore local support is paramount,” said Chamwala.

Tourism Association of Mount Mulanje organises the event in collaboration with Department of Sports, department of Forestry and Mulanje Mountain Conservation Trust.

Mount Mulanje Porters Race was established in 1996 and was originally for Porters and Guides. Over the years the race has attracted both local and international runners.

It is a tiring 22km run up and across the mount Mulanje.

It takes over 10 hours to walk this distance but runners they do it in two hours and others with bare feets

Chamwala said this year, a shorter route, 6km has been created for corporate and individuals running for fun to compete.

Ladies and Porters will pay K500, Non-Porters will part ways with K1000 while Internationals will pay K10000 per person to take part in the race

The 6 km Corporate race is pegged at K5000 per person.

