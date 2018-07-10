Gospel rapper Black Flame on motivation tour in schools

A renowned Gospel Rapper, Black Flame has vowed to continue his motivation tour in schools with an aim of inspiring students to exude excellence in their academics.

Born Blessings Masinga, He said he is compelled to reaching out to students, who gives less attention to studying during exams and resort to only prayer a thing he said disadvantage them.

Prayer works and the Bible teaches us to Pray without ceasing. However students need to study also. God cannot just drop it in your head, He reminds you what you learnt or studied.

As Christians, we are to be knitted, firmly connected to God through prayer. He is our advantage as Christians. At the same time, we must locate time for study. Its more less the same, we study the Bible, verses don’t just pop up BlackFlame a holder of CIM.

That is why am releasing connection on July 9th to express how important it is to stay glued to your connection with God.

Connection is BlackFlame’s first release this year a piece that his fans been looking forward to considering that the last time this uniquely deep voiced rapper was in 2014.

Talking to this publication this week, Blackflame said So much to expect from me this year. Soul Food records been working behind the scenes, and a choice of which song should be released first been an uphill task. All we want is to keep our loyal fans in the loop.

He said the wait is over, our fans have kept me alive with my songs still enjoying airplay on all radio stations, so lets get connected again with new content this year.

Born Blessings Masinga, a self-styled producer said the song is to be officially released on his facebook page (www.facebook.com/blackflamemalawi) at exactly 8PM on Monday and on DJ Joy Nathus Made on Monday 9th July, 2018.

Taking a listen to the yet to be released single, one thing is loudly clear: Its mature music that Black Flame has brought to the music scene.

He came into the music fraternity first as a secular artist in 2007, as a founder and member of FFT, a hiphop group, till 2011 when he got born again.

He resurfaced as a solo gospel rapper in 2012 with Osaopa, a monster hit which gained him prominence with a remix with David Kalirani, another Gospel Hip Hop heavyweight who first launched his music career as a member of the Real Elements.

