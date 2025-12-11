Mumbai Traffic Police Crack Down on Over 3,000 Auto-Rickshaws Operating Without Permits

Mumbai authorities have launched a major enforcement operation targeting auto-rickshaws operating illegally across the city.

The crackdown, led by the Mumbai Traffic Police in coordination with the Wadala Regional Transport Office (RTO), has resulted in more than 3,000 auto-rickshaws being seized.

Officials confirmed that the majority of the confiscated vehicles were found operating without valid permits, a violation that poses both regulatory and safety concerns.

The seized rickshaws have been transported and securely parked at Pantnagar Police Station, where they remain under police custody.

According to traffic enforcement officials, the operation was necessary due to the rising number of unregistered and unauthorised rickshaws circulating in densely populated neighbourhoods.

They noted that illegal operators often evade safety inspections and mandatory licensing, putting commuters at risk and contributing to chaotic road conditions.

The Mumbai Traffic Police emphasised that the crackdown is part of a broader strategy to restore order, enforce compliance, and enhance passenger safety across the city’s transport network.

Authorities also stated that further inspections will continue in multiple zones, signalling that this is only the first phase of a more extensive operation.

Commuters have expressed mixed reactions, with some praising the initiative for improving road safety, while others worry about possible increases in transport shortages.

Meanwhile, RTO officials have urged all auto-rickshaw operators to regularise their documents immediately, warning that strict penalties will continue for anyone found violating permit regulations.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :