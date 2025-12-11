Oya’s tenure in Malawi concludes as Vice President Ansah celebrates strengthened bilateral ties

Vice President Dr Jane Ansah on Thursday received Japan’s outgoing Ambassador, His Excellency Yoichi Oya, during a farewell courtesy meeting marking the close of his diplomatic tour in Malawi.

Ansah used the occasion to commend Ambassador Oya for his dedication, stating that his leadership had played a major role in advancing cooperation and solidifying the longstanding partnership between Malawi and Japan.

She noted that relations between the two countries, established in 1964, have grown steadily through shared values, mutual trust, and a commitment to sustainable development.

The Vice President highlighted Japan’s consistent support in priority sectors, mentioning its contributions in healthcare systems, energy enhancement, agricultural development, education, and capacity-building initiatives.

She pointed to key development projects implemented with Japanese assistance, including the new Lilongwe River Bridge, upgrades to the Kanengo and Old Town electricity substations, and improvements at Domasi Technical College of Education.

Ansah also acknowledged the important work of the Japan Overseas Cooperation Volunteers, emphasising that Malawi remains the largest host of Japanese volunteers globally due to its peaceful environment and warm cultural outlook.

She further recognised Japan’s continued investment in modernising the Nacala Corridor, calling it a vital conduit for trade and economic connectivity for Malawi and neighbouring countries.

Ambassador Oya, in his farewell message, congratulated Ansah on her September 2025 election victory as Vice President and reflected on his six years of service in the country.

He shared that the destruction caused by Cyclone Freddy was among the most distressing experiences of his mission, leaving a lasting emotional impression on him.

As he concluded, Ambassador Oya expressed deep appreciation for Malawi’s hospitality, saying he cherished his time in the country and hoped that Japanese culture would continue to grow in influence even after his departure.

