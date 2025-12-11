Walkers’ fun walk targets to raise K50 million for QECH Children’s Cancer Ward

The Walkers Social Club held a fundraising fun walk in Blantyre aimed raising K50 million for resources for the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) Children’s Cancer Ward.

The initiative, which attracted walkers from across the city, sought to raise funds to support the treatment and care of children battling cancer at Malawi’s largest referral hospital.

The walk started from QECH through Masauko Chipembere Highway up to Chichiri roundabout and back to QECH.

FDH Bank pumped in K10 million in the walk while Family Health Services donated K1 million and CCAM Consultancy donated K100,000 to the cause and several individuals pledged and donated various amounts.

Speaking after the event, Walkers Coordinator Chiwawa Msimuko-Madise said the fun walk demonstrated the power of community action in supporting vulnerable children.

“This initiative is a reminder that when communities unite, we can make a meaningful difference. The Children’s Cancer Ward faces immense pressure and requires consistent support. We are encouraged by the turnout and the generosity shown today,” she said.

Msimuko-Madise added that the Walkers will continue using their platform to champion health-related causes, noting that childhood cancer remains a silent crisis that demands more public attention and sustained funding.

Paediatric Oncologist at QECH, Dr Beatrice Chikaphonya Phiri, applauded the effort, saying the funds raised will go a long way in improving the quality of care for young cancer patients.

“The support from groups like the Walkers Social Club is invaluable. Childhood cancers are treatable, but we often struggle with shortages of essential medicines, diagnostic supplies, and supportive care resources.”

“This contribution will directly strengthen the services we provide and bring hope to many families facing the toughest moments of their lives,” said Dr. Chikaphonya Phiri.

She further appealed for continued partnerships, noting that early diagnosis and consistent treatment greatly improve survival outcomes for children with cancer.

One of the Walkers who took part in the fundraising fun walk Edward Kabango said he was happy that he took part in raising funds for the children suffering from cancer.

“It is humbling when you are part of this great initiative to make a difference in the lives of others who are suffering especially the children. So, this morning, was well spent and will continue to help where I can to make sure the Children at the Cancer Ward are well taken care of,” said Kabango.

The Walkers Social Club has over the years championed various social causes, and the 2025 fundraising walk reinforces its commitment to complementing government efforts in health service delivery. Organisers said a detailed financial report and impact updates will be shared with stakeholders in the coming weeks.

The event concluded with a call for more individuals, corporate partners, and community groups to take part in future campaigns to support paediatric cancer care in Malawi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :