Mupacho Initiative engages Chacha for charity in Lilongwe

Martin Luther king once said “Life’s most urgent question is; what are you doing for others!” Yes, life is about living for each other, Chawezi Sibongile Banda, daughter of Malawi’s former Finance Minister, the late Aleke Kadonamphani Banda, well known as ‘Chacha’ has given a practical example through the donation of assorted items at Ministry of Hope, Crisis nursery in Area 47, Lilongwe.

Youth-led Initiative called Mupacho observed the needs at the facility but had no resources to reach out until they decided to approach US-based Chacha who happily welcomed the proposal to use her personal finances to meet the needs at the orphanage.

Some of the donated items are bails of sugar and soya pieces, salt, cooking oil, baby milk, baby lotion, washing soap, among other groceries.

Mupacho Initiative director Chris Loka said they decided to approach Chacha for support, saying they have known her as a giver and they were optimistic that she could be interested to help.

Loka said: “ Chacha is a woman who is always available to give support where there is a need to so and last time she also donated blankets to orphans in Balaka.”

He added: “We came across Crisis nursery as one of the places that is doing a great job in taking care of children who were abandoned or dumped by their mothers ranging from one week old to 3 years. During the visit we found out that the facility faces a lot of challenges ranging from food and other necessities.

“Then we approached Chacha because we have known her as a Samaritan who is always available for the need, we shared everything that is needed at the place and she made a provision,” he said.

Chacha, who is currently on holiday in Malawi and celebrated her ‘white-party’ britday at Epic Lounge on Saturday, presented the donation last Friday together with Mupacho Initiative official.

She spoke on Zodiak Broadcasting Station and said she is always happy to see others smiling amd believes in the potential of young Malawians that is why she accepted the call of Mupacho initiative to render support to the orphanage.

Cha-Cha said her late father also taught her a spirit of generosity and every time during her birthday celebration she considers sharing love to the underprivileged including the elderly, orphans and the needy.

He also thanked his mother for the care and love since his childhood to where she is now at the age of 46.

Mother to Chacha, Grace Banda described her as a God-fearing person who had always wanted to achieve great things in life and someone who doesn’t easily loose hope on something.

“Chacha has always been a very good child since she was born; I thank God for his life and I am wishing him many more years of peace, good health and happiness,”she said.

She also tipped mothers that a journey of raising a child is not rosy but seeking God’s grace is paramount.

Ministry of Hope’ Crisis Nursery Director Catherine Thom thanked Chacha and Mupacho Initiative for the timely donation saying the facility was finding it had to find enough food for the children considering that Covid 19 has also affected people who provide support at times.

However, Thom appealed to well-wishers to consider helping them with food items for babies and any financial support.

In the United States of America, Chacha a care home in Richmond, in the states of Virginia.

Meanwhile, Chacha has disclosed that she has identified some students that she will be paying school fees in secondary school. Details of their names and schools were being verified.

