Muslim leaders meet Mutharika, wishes him victory in next year’s elections

The leaders of Muslim community, led by Sheik Fahad Kamzuri, held an audience today with His Excellency Professor Peter Mutharika, the Former President of the Republic of Malawi and President of Democratic Progressive Party in Mangochi.

The leaders comprised of Sheiks from Muslim Association of Malawi, Muslim Organisation of Malawi, Ulama Council of Malawi, Quadiriya Muslim Association, Mangochi Muslim Jamati and women leaders representing Muslim Women Organisation of Malawi, Muslim Women Association of Malawi, Muslim Sisters of Malawi.

According to a message posted on DPP Facebook page, the leaders pledged total support to His Excellency and the DPP and wished him, Insha Allah, victory in the upcoming General Elections of 2025.

“They took exceptional appreciation for the developments that HE Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika initiated for the people of Mangochi which include the Peter Mutharika Highway, The Mangochi Stadium, among others.

They expressed desire for the DPP with Professor APM to come back in government and bring into reality the vision of turning Mangochi into a Tourist City with resorts, intentional airport, university of tourism, mega fish farms, Construction of Mangochi Makanjira roan and Mangoch Chilipa road, Mangochi Idrussi road among others.

The women Muslim leaders commended the charitable works of the Former First Lady and wished the Former First couple success, good health and victory in 2025.” Reads the message.

