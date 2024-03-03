Zambezi Evangelical church ZEC has revealed its plans to revive Zambezi press.

Reverend Lobert Yanduya general secretary of the ZEC disclosed this on Sunday at Namadzi Zambezi Evangelical church ZEC in Chiladzulu when he graced a church service.

In an interview Reverend Lobert Yanduya said that Zambezi Evangelical church is one of the historical churches in the country.

Reverend Lobert Yanduya further said that it was founded by one of the great missionaries Reverend Josephy Booth 132 years ago .

“From the background of the ZEC we have had a printing press from where Sanjika palace is currently located, so we want to bring it back so that we can start printing books, stationary and boost the churches finances Reverend Lobert Yanduya said”.

In this regard Reverend Yanduya expressed the need to document the Zambezi Evangelical church ZEC history for the future generations to read .

Evangelical church ZEC ‘s press printing Mitsidi synod will be located in Blantyre as the funds for the printing press are being outsourced.

