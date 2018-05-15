Muslim youth warned against political violence

May 15, 2018 Aaron Banda -Mana 1 Comment

Muslim Youth Groupknown as Usuwatu L-Hassanah, has urged its members and other Muslim youth in the country to avoid being used by politicians in political violence as the country drifts closer to the 2019 tripartite polls.

Ngalande: Youth should not be used

Speaking on Monday during a meeting organised for Muslim youth in Mchinji district, Vice Chairperson for the grouping, Adam Allie, noted that politicians in the country are continually engaging the youth in perpetrating various acts of violence against political opponents.

He appealed to politicians to use the youths productively.

The youth in Malawi usually get involved in fights due to political differences. Our religion promotes peace and not violence, hence the call for all Muslim youths to embrace tolerance and coexistence with people of different political affiliations,” he said.

Politician cum businessman, Tony Ngalande, who also spoke at the meeting, advised fellow politicians to stop using the youth to deal with opponents.

Ngalande, who intends to contest for Balaka North Constituency as an independent, said the youth are a valuable human resource who can be used positively in developing the nation.

The use of young people in political fights is very unacceptable. As politicians, we should stop this malpractice. I also appeal to the youths themselves to refuse to be involved in any forms of violence,” he said.

He then advised young people to excel in their education and make use of their skills to bring change to Malawi.

1 Comment on "Muslim youth warned against political violence"

Gwemula
Guest
Gwemula

Zoona izi achinyamata our time is now to make our future in a profitable way like kulimbikira kupemphera and kugwira ntchito molimbikika zotukula miyoyo yathu osati za ukapolo odzipangira Achinyamata alelo tikufuna kulemera mwachangu kuiwala kuti palibe njira zachidule kuti tipeze zosowa zathu koma hard work ndi kupemphera zolimba kwa ALLAH WANKULU kuti azitipatsa Taq’wa ndi nzeru komanso azitifewetsera njira zathu

40 minutes ago

