ZVNE features Forus Dance Crew in ‘Unstable’ video

A month after dropping the critically acclaimed smash hit “Unstable”, the former No Sleep Gang member Donald Zane Zimba commonly known as ZVNE has released visuals for the single featuring the hottest dance group at the moment, Forus.

Released on Monday, “Unstable” features the Dzaleka based Forus Dance Crew displaying unique dancing antics proving their worthiness to perform at this year’s Lake of Stars festival.

So far, Forus has featured in Hazel Mak’s Jaiva, Zimatele, Malawi and Sitigonja by Zathu Band, Musiye by Dan Lu, Janta’s Wangongole, YDKM by VJ Ice and Titaketake by Sangie music videos.

According to the group, Forus is an acronym for “Force, United and Success”. It comprises 6 members namely Ally Bull, 21, Toussaint Kid, 21, Grace Marmu, 20 and Nellson Deogratias,18, Princo BJR, 19, Allan Bulldor Bonane, 21.

“Unstable” music video depicts is a girl who is unstable, highlighting a bit on how some youths live their lifestyles in these modern days.

“The song sounds mellow and has an Afro vibe but the main message is centered on how the right focus should be on God,” Zvne explained.

“Unstable” audio was produced by Lilongwe based Manifest while the video has been directed by Henry Kumbanga and Steve Katete of Endless Production.

The video was shot in Area 10 and Waka Waka Night Club in Lilongwe.

Speaking of his career, Zvne disclosed that he was inspired by Pompi, a Zambian artist whose songs encourage people who seem down or lost their way and trying to remind them that there is a God who takes care of our every need.

Zvne sees his music going that direction saying, “If my music doesn’t save or inspire someone’s life then what am I doing it for?”

“This is only the beginning of the journey, more music is on the way and I hope that people will be blessed,” he added.

Zvne shot to fame when he was featured in No Sleep Gang’s song “Chandelier” which gained popularity amongst his peers.

He is a young Christian and talented artist who has this far released “Love you” before and“Unstable”

