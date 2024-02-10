Muslims burn church, pastor’s house, beat Christians in Machinga: Says Islam under threat

February 10, 2024
Officials from Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM) and Muslims Association of Malawi (MAM) are in crisis talks after muslims in Machinga went on rampage on Friday, burning to ashes a church and a house of a church minister.
The muslims claim Islam is under threat after Living Waters Church converted a number of muslims to Christianity and joined the church.
According to Living Waters Church acting general secretary Bishop S. Kapanda, the muslims have burnt the church building at Nselema trading centre in Machinga along with the house of the church minister, Pastor Austin James.
Bishop Kapanda said muslims surrounded the house where Pastor James fled but police managed to rescue him on time and unharmed.
However, some church members were severely beaten up and undressed with their clothes be burnt.
Bishop Kapanda is therefore asking people to pray for Pastor James, his family and the church in Machinga which is facing persecution at the hands of muslims.
The relationship between muslims and Christians in Machinga, Balaka and Mangochi has always been rocky.

