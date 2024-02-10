Atupele emerges! Says UDF will shock you in years’ polls

Presidential aspirant Atupele Muluzi says the United Democratic Front (UDF) will shock Malawians during the 2025 election when the party emphatically wins the presidency.

He said this on Saturday in Blantyre when he met UDF delegates to the party elective conference from the southern region.

UDF is expected to hold a convention in September this year.

Muluzi was upbeat that if elected, he would win the election.

He said there was need to strengthen the party at all structures to ensure that the party sails through.

At present, he is the only known presidential candidate for the party elective conference after incumbent Lilian Patel said she would not contest for any position during the convention.

During the 2019 and 2020 polls, UDF was in alliance with the Democratic Progressive Party.