No time to waste! Bushiri hits the road running, feeds 1200 families in Ntcheu

Leader and founder of Enlightened Christian Gathering the Jesus Nation Church Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has this afternoon started the exercise in Ntcheu, hours after announcing resumption of food distribution to over 1 million hunger stricken Malawians.

Saturday afternoon, Prophet Bushiri was at Cham’bwinja village, INkosi Kwataine in the district where he distributed 1,200 bags of maize.

He told Zodiak Online that the food crisis in the country is a cause of worry and needs every citizen of goodwill intervention.

Abigail Nyali and village headman Cham’bwinja says the food distribution is timely.

According to Bushiri, the initiative aims at distributing 17 thousand metric tons of maize across the country and is worth K14 billion.

