Afford on the move as several people defect to the party in Blantyre

Over 40 members from various political parties on Friday joined and pledged their allegiance to the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) in Chitawira township, Blantyre.

Speaking during the welcoming ceremony, Mr Gift Mitha who spoke on behalf of others said AFORD is only party that can eradicate poverty in this country that has been compounded by electing Tonse Alliance leaders who have failed to honour their premises.

“We also believe that the leadership of Enock Chihana will transform this country once voted into power as he has already demonstrated his “impeccable vision” and a clear roadmap on how he gonna revamp the economy which is currently in ICU ,” he said.

Welcoming the new members, Deputy Secretary General honourable Linda Limbe lauded the members for making a “wisest decision of their life” by joining a party that is on the market to spearhead democracy and development.

Speaking earlier, Director of Public Relations and Marketing, Chris Thaulo reiterated that AFORD is party that preaches tolerance and social cohesion as bedrock for development.

Also present was Regional Chairperson honourable Pemba and others.

