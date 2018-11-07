Mussa, Manamvekha deny shunning Nakhumwa’s rally: Mphepo says DPP has to unite to win

Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Joseph Mwanamvekha and Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism Henry Mussa have dismisses as “fake news” that they boycotted the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) rally addressed by vice-president for the Southern Region Kondwani Nankhumwa in Ndirande over the weekend.

Social media reports calm ministers Mussa and Mwanamvekha who are both legislators from Chiradzulu district , director of elections Ben Phiri and former minister George Chaponda were absent from the rally because they had boycotted.

The DPP gurus are said to be accusing Nankhumwa, who is also Minister of Local Government and Leader of the House in Malawi Parliament, of being power hungry.

But in an interview with Nyasa Times, Mussa reacted angrily to such reports.

“That’s nonsense and childish,” he said.

“How was I expected to be in two places at the same time? Dind’t you see me as one of the ministers in waiting welcoming the visiting Vice President of India?

“For your information I personally had expressed my interest to attend the Ndirande rally to veep Nankhumwa when we meet during President’s function in Nkula Falls.”

Mussa said he could not make it to the Ndirande rally because he was assigned other State duties.

“This is work of our detractors and shem on them. They will never succeed with their sinister motives. They have miserably failed and can go jump into the lake,” he said.

Mussa added: “ We as DPP are a family and solidly in support of each other in our resolve to attain the landslide victory come May 21 2019.”

In a separate interview with Nyasa Times, Mwanamvekha dissed the report as “fake news”.

Mwanamvekha said he has been holding meetings together with Nankhumwa.

“Some people are creating deliberate confusion. Take such reports with a pinch of a salt,” said Mwanamvekha.

While Ben Phri and Chaponda said they were engaged with other duties hence they missed the Ndirande rally.

The top DPP officials who were present at the rally include Minister of Information and Communications Techgnology Nicholas Dausi, Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Cecilia Chazama, presidential advisor and party’s administrative secretary Francis Mphepo, regional governor for the South Charles Mchacha, Member of Parliament (MP) for Malabada Constituency Aaron Sangala, and First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Esther Mcheka Chilenje.

In his speech at the rally, Nankhumwa asked members of DPP to remain united and discouraged backbiting and jealousy.

“There is need to love one another as children of one family. We have to remain united to ensure that the party registers a resounding victory in 2019,” he said.

His sentiments were echoed by Mphepo, who asked members of DPP National Govenring Council (NGC) to resolve their difference amicably.

Mphepo said conflicts among members of the DPP politburo would disadvantage the party in 2019 polls.

“For us to win, we have to unite. If we have had our own misunderstandings, let us bury the hatchet and move together as one family,” said Mphepo.

Likewise, Dausi called for unity of purpose in DPP.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :