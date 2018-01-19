Mutharika asks clergy to pray for good rains, productive season

President Peter Mutharika has appealed to the country’s religious leaders and all rto pray for good rains and bumper harvest from Friday to Sunday.

The President, in a statement issued by his press secretary and spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani , also called on Malawians to pray for victims of natural disasters and support them.

“Although rains have resumed falling in some parts of the country after drt spells, the President is requesting us all to continue praying for the areas that are still experiencing dry spells,” reads the statement.

Mutharika has since further asked government officials, Cabinet ministers and members of Parliament (MPs) regardless of their political affiliations, to take the lead in attending the special prayers in their respective communities and places of worship.

“The President has also directed all Cabinet ministers and senior government officials to attend prayers in their respective places of worship to lead by example,” said the statement.

Mutharika’s appeal comes at a time when Malawi is at risk of a weather phenomenon known as La Nina which is expected to bring about heavy flooding.

According to the Department of Climate Change Management and Meteorological Services, Malawi will experience normal rainfall in the 2017/2018 rainfall season.

Last year, Malawi was affected by La Nina conditions and experienced normal to above normal rainfall patterns but he department’s director Jolamu Nkhokwe highlighted that in the season, Malawi will not experience either El Nino or La Nina conditions..

In recent weeks, many areas nationwide have been affected by natural disasters, including floods and storms that have displaced thousands of households.

Nkhokwe urged Malawians to keep monitoring weather updates as there might be episodes of extreme weather events such as prolonged dry spells and floods in some areas associated with neutral El Nino Southern Oscillation.

Meanwhile, Vice-President Saulos Chilima has challenged contractors to erect strong and up-to-standard structures that can withstand disaster shocks.

He said sub-standard structures are one of the major factors contributing to threats to lives of innocent people when disasters strike.

