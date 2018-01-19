Catholic priest attacked by thugs in Nguludi dies

January 19, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter 3 Comments

Father Tony Mukomba of the Blantyre Archdiocese has died   after being attacked by armed thugs in Nguludi, Chiradzulu, the Catholic Church has said.

Fr Mukomba dies

The Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) said in a statement that the priest was attacked near Catholic University when his vehicle developed a fault at night.

He had to walk to finish the remaining few meters of his journey but thugs pounced on him where he was badly injured.

The priest died on Wednesday night at Mwaiwathu Private Hospital in Blantyre.

“Every priest has his own gifts and the late Father Mukomwa had his unique gifts which will be greatly missed,” ECM secretary general Fr Henry Saindi said.

Southern Region Police spokesman Ramsey Mushani said the matter is being investigated.

Fr Mukomba, who was ordained priest in 1996, was serving as Chaplain of the Sisters of the Servants of the Blessed Virgin Mary at Maryview – Nguludi in Chiradzulu District.

His requiem mass will be held Limbe  Cathedral on Saturday from 10 am to be led by Archbishop Thomas Luke Msusa to be followed by his burial.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

3 Comments on "Catholic priest attacked by thugs in Nguludi dies"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Nox Nthambi
Guest
Nox Nthambi

Investigations by Malawi Police don’t come to a conclusion. Unless it is politically motivated suspects are arrested at shorted time possible to please their masters. Wake up Malawi Police you a disgrace to the country’s security…SHAME. May the soul of Father Mukomba rest in peace.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
14 minutes 23 seconds ago
Mphwache
Guest
Mphwache

Fare thee well, my former parish priest. You fought the battle, you will now receive your prize. This world is not our home, till we meet again in HIS glory.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
20 minutes 26 seconds ago
McLaughlin Masakasa
Guest
McLaughlin Masakasa

Fr Mukomba we will miss you. May your soul rest in peace

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
27 minutes 48 seconds ago

More From Nyasatimes