Catholic priest attacked by thugs in Nguludi dies

Father Tony Mukomba of the Blantyre Archdiocese has died after being attacked by armed thugs in Nguludi, Chiradzulu, the Catholic Church has said.

The Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) said in a statement that the priest was attacked near Catholic University when his vehicle developed a fault at night.

He had to walk to finish the remaining few meters of his journey but thugs pounced on him where he was badly injured.

The priest died on Wednesday night at Mwaiwathu Private Hospital in Blantyre.

“Every priest has his own gifts and the late Father Mukomwa had his unique gifts which will be greatly missed,” ECM secretary general Fr Henry Saindi said.

Southern Region Police spokesman Ramsey Mushani said the matter is being investigated.

Fr Mukomba, who was ordained priest in 1996, was serving as Chaplain of the Sisters of the Servants of the Blessed Virgin Mary at Maryview – Nguludi in Chiradzulu District.

His requiem mass will be held Limbe Cathedral on Saturday from 10 am to be led by Archbishop Thomas Luke Msusa to be followed by his burial.

